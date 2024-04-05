Since January 2024, «Diia» has registered 57+ thousand individual entrepreneurs in Ukraine — a new absolute record

In total, since May 2021 and the launch of automatic registration of sole proprietorships, Ukrainians have opened 535,021 new businesses.

In the first three months of 2024, the following were started through the «Diia» application or portal openly 57,665 new businesses — a new absolute record. Here are the figures for the first quarter of previous years for comparison:

2024 — 57 665

2023 — 40 713

2022 — 28,849

Women accounted for 58% of registrations, while men became entrepreneurs a little less frequently — 42%.

Total number of sole proprietorship registrations in Ukraine in 2023 reached 300 thousandaccording to Opendatabot. The most popular sectors are retail and wholesale trade, IT, personal services, and food and beverage.