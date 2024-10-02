Since the beginning of September, the number of attacks on cryptoplatforms has doubled: research

The Crypto section comes out with the support of ?

According to a report by cybersecurity company CertiK, in September 2024, the number of hacker attacks on crypto platforms was twice as high as in the previous month. As a result of exploits, hacks, and fraud, users lost $161.1 million, of which only $2.1 million was recovered.

In addition, the third quarter of 2024 showed a decrease in the number of cyberattacks on cryptocurrency platforms, but a significant increase in the total amount of stolen assets. According to CertiK of October 1financial losses increased by about 9.5%, reaching $753 million. A total of 155 incidents occurred.

The Ethereum network suffered the largest losses, with 86 attacks, frauds, and exploits resulting in losses of over $387 million.

Overall, the largest incident during this period occurred on August 19, when a bitcoin owner lost 4,064 BTC (approximately $238 million) due to a wallet compromise.

Another large-scale theft occurred on the Indian crypto exchange WazirX, where fraudsters managed to take over $235 million in crypto assets.

In total, hackers stole almost $2 billion in 2024. In the first quarter, — $505 million, in the second — $687 million.

Phishing was the most successful attack method in the third quarter of 2024, with attackers stealing more than $343 million in 65 incidents.

Phishing typically involves fraudsters posing as legitimate institutions to trick users into disclosing sensitive information, such as usernames and passwords or private keys.

