Siri, out! Apple creates a new «personality» for the smart assistant

Apple’s new assistant will focus on the functions of generative artificial intelligence, in the implementation of which the company has invested heavily.

An improved version of Siri will debut later in 2024, but even the updated assistant still seems to be not smart enough for Apple. According to report Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the company is working on a new «humanoid» personality smart assistant focused on AI functions.

It is not known whether the new assistant will be launched on iPhone, iPad, and Mac, as the «personality» will initially debut on one of the company’s robotic devices. Previous leaks stated that Apple will release a desktop robot in 2026 with a price tag of $1000

At WWDC-2024, the company finally announced Apple Intelligence features that will allow users to manage notifications via Siri, help with writing texts, summarize emails (with a choice of message tone), or transfer tasks «from one app to another» (for example, you can ask the AI to play a podcast that was sent to you in the messenger).