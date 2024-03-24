Social network X Twitter will become the new YouTube — video app X for TVs

Recently, the publication Fortune reported that Elon Musk is planning to launch X Twitter as a video service on smart TVs. And now, researcher Nima Owji has published a video on X that demonstrates the interface of the future application.

The video shows the app’s login screen, homepage, search bar, and profile page. The web application can be implemented on almost any TV.

BREAKING: Here’s a video of the upcoming #X app for TVs! Here, you can see its login screen, home tab, search tab, and profile pages. It’s web-based, so it can be run on almost any smart TV! pic.twitter.com/SRwnyJUUD3 — Nima Owji (@nima_owji) March 23, 2024

In early March, it was reported that Company X was planning an app for smart TVs that would work as a YouTube-like service. A source in the company claimed that the service would allow watching «long videos on a large screen». It was claimed that the app could have appeared a few days after the announcement on Amazon and Samsung TVs, but apparently this did not happen.

In January 2024, in blog X declared its function as a video service and listed many related facts, including:

«X is now a platform that is primarily video-centric: people watch videos in 8 out of 10 user sessions… We have enabled the upload of long videos. In December alone, people watched 130 videos in 130 years lasting 30 minutes or more».

Elon Musk actively encourages people to use X as a video platform. Videos such as Tucker Carlson’s interview with Putin and the video of the famous YouTuber Mr. Beast are getting a lot of views online.