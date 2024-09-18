Something went wrong: iPadOS 18 update crashes iPad Pro M4 – Apple has suspended distribution

In addition to strange battery life after updating to iOS 18The new version of iPadOS 18 is also causing problems with Apple’s mobile devices. This has led the Cupertino-based company to temporarily suspend the rollout of the iPadOS 18 update for iPad Pro tablets with the M4 chip.

The company has stopped signing the update for these iPads, meaning that it will no longer be offered to users during update checks, and Apple’s servers will not activate the update if it is installed in another way. Apple has confirmed that «has temporarily removed» update to «resolve an issue affecting a small number of» devices.

According to user posts on Reddit and the MacRumors forums, the iPadOS 18 update crashes iPad Pro with the M4 chip, turning them into «bricks of». The devices stop responding to user actions. However, not every iPad Pro M4 owner who has updated to iPadOS 18 has experienced such a failure.

Apple offers replacement devices to users affected by this, which indicates a fairly serious error — usually, devices can be put into recovery mode (or DFU) as a last resort in case of a failed software update.

Some affected users reported that they first installed the iPadOS 17.7 update and then tried to install iPadOS 18.0. The 17.7 version is provided mainly as a security update for people who are not yet ready to upgrade to the all-new iPadOS 18, and the upgrade path from 17.7 to 18.0 may not have been tested as thoroughly as the 17.6 to 18.0 upgrade.

The iPadOS 17.7 update is still available for these iPad Pro M4s, and users should install it if they need the latest security patches while they wait for Apple to fix the issues with iPadOS 18. Apple also continues to sign off on iPadOS 18.0 updates for other iPads, including the M2 iPad Air.

Source: arstechnica