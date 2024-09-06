Sony may have shown PS5 Pro design on PlayStation 30th anniversary banner

The Games section is published with the support of ?

The new image of the PS5 Pro shows the same three stripes on the case that were shown in the leaks last week.

To celebrate the 30th anniversary of the PlayStation, Sony has released a congratulatory image in which, among other things, a potential PS5 Pro can be spotted — it looks identical to the leaks released last week.

As people are pointing out, PS5 Pro design may have been revealed through the PlayStation 30th Anniversary image PS5 Pro on the left, PS5 on the right https://t.co/oyfSZgs92R pic.twitter.com/kC09hTcmp6 — Wario64 (@Wario64) September 5, 2024

On the case, you can see the same three stripes that insider billbil-kun previously depicted in a sketch — he painted the console by hand from a retail boxand could not publish the photo in order not to violate copyright.

The fact that PS5 Pro was definitely in the works became known a few months ago when developers confirmed that they were preparing their games for the new console. Based on previous rumors, we can expect its announcement at the end of September.

PS5 Pro is expected to cost $600-700. Other consoles include attributed to the GPU with AMD RDNA3 architecture, a 60% performance boost, and 4K scaling at over 30 frames per second.

