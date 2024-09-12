PlayStation 5 Pro is unlikely to handle GTA 6 in 4K / 60 fps, — Digital Foundry

The Games section is published with the support of ?

The expert predicts that PlayStation 5 Pro processor limitations will prevent GTA 6 from running in 4K at 60 frames per second.

Recently, Sony announced the release of PlayStation 5 Pro. An updated version of the console will appear about a year before the release Grand Theft Auto 6 — a game that is likely to load the base PS5 to its full capacity. However, experts doubt that even the PS5 Pro will be able to provide optimal performance for GTA 6.

Richard Leadbetter, technical editor at Digital Foundry, believes said that the GTA 6 trailer released last year demonstrates the graphics available on the original PS5 or Xbox Series X. However, the expert is skeptical about the frame rate.

According to Leadbetter, it is unlikely that the PS5 Pro will be able to run GTA 6 at 60 frames per second. The problem lies not in the GPU, but in the central processor. The PS5 Pro uses the same CPU as the base version, so it will be extremely difficult to achieve 60 fps if the original PS5 runs at 30 fps.

Nevertheless, the PS5 Pro will offer improved graphics for GTA 6. Leadbetter explains that players will get higher quality visuals, but probably at the same frame rate as on the base console. If GTA 6 cannot maintain a stable 30 fps, the PS5 Pro will be able to increase the CPU clock speed by 10%, which can provide more stable performance.

Regarding the PS5 Pro’s $699.99 price, Leadbetter notes that it is difficult to get the same quality of graphics on a PC for a similar price. The closest GPU in terms of performance — RTX 4070 — costs $540, and that’s without taking into account other components.

Leadbetter suggested that Phil Spencer, the head of Xbox, may consider his decision not to release an improved version of the console for this generation to be the right one. Xbox players already have a great way to play high-quality games on PCs, where enthusiasts have more freedom to choose their hardware.

As a reminder, Sony will soon launch the sale refurbished PlayStation 5 consoles at a discounted price through its official PlayStation Direct store.

