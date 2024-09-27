South Korea fines Samsung for exposing workers to radiation — further penalties expected

South Korean regulators have confirmed that Samsung violated nuclear safety rules and exposed workers at a semiconductor plant to radiation.

The Nuclear Safety Commission imposed an administrative fine of 10.5 million won ($7,900) on Samsung based on the results of the investigation, the agency said in a statement. South Korea’s largest company may face additional fines for two other violations, the commission added.

In May two employees of the Samsung plant about 40 kilometers south of Seoul were exposed to radiation far exceeding the annual limit during maintenance of silicon wafer analysis equipment. The employees experienced «abnormal symptoms on their fingers» due to localized exposure, and their blood tests were within normal limits.

According to the regulator, a safety device that automatically shuts off radiation when the chamber door is opened did not work due to negligence on the part of Samsung’s radiation safety team.

Samsung said it would cooperate with the investigation and provide support to the affected employees. The company promises to make every effort to prevent further accidents.

Source: Bloomberg