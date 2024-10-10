Subpoenas from the TCC: The Cabinet of Ministers introduced new delivery rules

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine adopted Resolution No. 1147, which amended the rules for serving summonses from the TCC, which will now be delivered centrally by «Ukrposhta».

The new CMU Resolution No. 1147 stipulates that registered letters marked «Subpoena TCC» shall be delivered personally to the addressee (recipient) upon delivery to the specified address. If it was not possible to deliver the summons in person due to the absence of the recipient at this address, the postal operator’s employee must inform the addressee by the available phone number and/or message.

«In case of absence of the addressee (recipient) at the address indicated on the registered letter, the employee of the postal service facility informs the addressee (recipient) by the available telephone number and/or puts a notice of receipt of the registered letter marked «TCC Summons» in the subscriber’s mailbox.

At the same time, the document regulates the actions of «Ukrposhta» employees in cases where the addressee does not come to the post office to receive a registered letter. If the addressee does not show up to receive the letter within 3 business days after the notification, the postal employee will mark «addressee is not at the specified address» and the letter will be returned to the sender no later than the next business day.

The amendments to the CMU resolution also apply to court summonses, which can now be delivered together with the TCC summonses and are subject to personal delivery to the addressees.

At the same time, CEO «Ukrposhta» Igor Smelyansky saidsaid that the postal operator has already delivered more than 20 thousand summonses.

«We deliver. These letters are no different from court summonses, documents or fines for violation of traffic rules, which we deliver»,” said Igor Smelyansky about the delivery of summonses to persons liable for military service.

He added that the «quality of delivery of the summons clearly correlates with the quality of the address that was provided in the «Reserve+» or «Oberig» system.

Thus, if the address is incorrect in these systems, the summons will be delivered there, even if the recipient is not there.

It should be noted that in accordance with the updated legislation, the day of marking the absence of a person at the address of the declared/registered place of residence is considered the day of delivery of the summons.