Support for S.T.A.L.K.E.R. mods on Xbox and PlayStation has been added

S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Legends of the Zone Trilogy has received support for mods on Xbox and PlayStation. This was announced by GSC Game World developers reported on the game’s official Twitter account.

«It’s time to customize your S.T.A.L.K.E.R. console experience! With the help of tinkerers from the friendly Mod.io community, stalkers can now freely create and install mods for S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Legends of the Zone Trilogy on Xbox and PlayStation. Make the original zone look different on consoles with new animations, textures, models, videos, and sounds,» the announcement reads.

Mod.io offers instructions on the structure of mods and how to add them to the game. Modifications and useful tools for them will be available on the website stalker-game.com — it looks like the database has just started to fill up.

«Check out the modifications created by the community for S.T.A.L.K.E.R: Shadow of Chornobyl, S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Clear Sky and S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Call of Prypiat on Xbox and PlayStation. Make your original zone more immersive and personalized by experimenting with animations, textures, models, videos, and sounds. Check out the guide in the «Modding Tools» section below to create and share your own mods».