Telegram channel with fake news about terrorist attacks in Lviv blocked

Law enforcement officers have blocked the Telegram channel that disseminated information about the terrorist attacks in Lviv. This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, this Telegram channel was administered from the territory of the Russian Federation.

«This is not the first time that enemy disinformation has tried to sow panic and destabilize the mood in society,» the agency said in a statement.

It is noted that at the time of the channel’s blocking, its audience numbered more than 2,500.

Operational measures are currently underway to identify the persons involved in the dissemination of the messages.

Given the blocking of the channel, we can assume that Ukrainian law enforcement agencies have established cooperation with the Telegram administration. Earlier, Ukrainian authorities complained about the lack of resources and ability to regulate Telegram’s activities in Ukraine and offered to block the messenger completely.

.

Source: MIA