Telegram introduces app store and improved built-in browser

Telegram is improving the user experience by adding a new way of interacting with the browser and the Mini App Store for native apps.

«Today’s update brings a new built-in browser that supports multiple tabs and makes Web3 accessible to nearly a billion users, a mini-app store, a new look for mini-apps, the ability to give stars to friends, and more».

According to Telegram, more than 500 million users interact with mini-apps on the messenger every month. These are games, artificial intelligence bots, and other little things that complement the overall Telegram experience.

To help users find apps and improve access to them, Telegram is introducing a Mini App Store that makes it easier to download apps. Next to the chats, a tab «Apps» will appear with popular apps that open in the built-in browser.

«Developers can now upload video demos and screenshots for mini-previews of their apps so users know what to expect».

The Telegram browser has also received improvements. Instead of just closing the browser, users can minimize it and save their progress on the page. It will be more convenient to interrupt the session for a conversation or other business and then continue with the page or application.

«The Telegram browser supports decentralized websites hosted on TON in all mobile and PC applications. This makes Web3 accessible to nearly one billion users every month at once».

Telegram started rolling out the update yesterday, and it is not known when it will be completed for all users. The new changes are free and not tied to paid users.

Source: Telegram.org