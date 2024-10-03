Tesla Cybertruck gets Full Self-Driving and immediately veers into the wrong lane of Sunset Boulevard in Los Angeles

Tesla has begun rolling out its controversial and probably misnamed software Full Self-Driving («Fully autonomous driving») on the Cybertruck. What could have gone wrong?

A small number of testers on Cybertrucks have now received the wireless update with FSD. The system allows the «controlled» version of the driver assistance package to be used. But, according to one of the owners, the software does not work perfectly. A YouTube video shows a pickup truck turning left on the famous Sunset Boulevard in Los Angeles. The driver is quickly forced to intervene because Cybertruck really wanted to get into the middle lane.

«After all, it’s not that pretty. So he was going to drive into the middle lane», — the driver said a few seconds after praising his previous experience.

It is unlikely that the experience of the Tesla Cybertruck will differ significantly from that of other company vehicles. Constant mistakes, the need for intervention every two dozen kilometersas evidenced by independent testing and adaptability of the system to specific routesseems to negate the very idea of Tesla’s autonomous driving. But the minutes that a car drives on its own can be mesmerizing — and distracting.

It is not yet clear when the rest of the Cybertrucks will have access to the $8000 Full Self-Driving program. The company is preparing to release version 13, which, according to Tesla, will be a significant improvement to the «interventions required» problem.

Source: Futurism