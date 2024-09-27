«Autonomous» Tesla Full Self-Driving requires intervention every 21 km, — independent testing

The Tesla Full Self-Driving system was tested by the independent company AMCI. «Autonomous» The car’s steering requires manual adjustment every 21 km on average.

One of the biggest concerns about Tesla’s supervised full self-driving program is that the automaker has always refused to share data on the number of interventions required or any statistics on Full Self-Driving for three years. Car owners must rely on unofficial observations and crowdsourced data.

«If the data were really impressive, Musk would have blasted it on X. The fact that he is holding back says a lot», — one of the comments on the Internet.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk spoke positively about these observations, despite the fact that their results cannot be called too good. For example, more than 22500 km of crowdsourced data for FSD v12.5.1 software shows an average of 50 km between interventions and 280 km between critical interventions.

An independent company, AMCI Testing, is involved in vehicle testing. AMCI staff drove more than 1600 km with FSD 12.5.1 and 12.5.3 in 2024 on the Model 3 in various driving conditions. The results were even worse than most FSD critics thought. The company reports more than 75 interventions, or an average of one every 21 km. AMCI shared a series of videos about some of the actions and errors of the Tesla system.

Testers admit that Tesla’s FSD system is impressive during the first attempts, but warns that the emotional excitement that a driver can get can lead to a weakening of attention and dangerous situations. Guy Mangiamele, Director of AMCI Testing, explains:

«There’s no denying that FSD 12.5.1 is impressive, thanks to the many rave reviews the system does receive. But its seeming infallibility in the first five minutes creates a feeling of adoration that inevitably leads to dangerous complacency. Situations where drivers are driving with FSD on and their hands in their lap or away from the steering wheel are incredibly dangerous. As you can see in the video, the most critical moments of an FSD miscalculation last a split second, and even professional drivers with a testy mindset need to focus». «What’s most disconcerting about unpredictability is that you can watch FSD successfully pass a particular scenario many times, often on the same stretch of road or intersection, only to have it fail inexplicably the next time. Whether it’s a lack of computing power, a buffering problem where the «car is» behind the computation, or some small detail of the surrounding estimation, it’s impossible to know. These failures are the most insidious. But there are also constant failures due to simple program inadequacy, such as only changing the initial lane to the freeway exit a scant tenth of a mile before the exit itself, that hamper the system and call into question the overall quality of its underlying programming».

AMCI reports that another series of videos from the first 1000 miles on FSD will be published next week, and the company plans to test future updates. Electrek journalist Fred Lambert says he tested Tesla FSD v12.5.2 and got results similar to those reported by the company.

Source: Electrek