Tesla Cybertruck owners modify accelerator with a drill for more than $83,000

This weekend, during the Cybertakeover event in California, USA, organized by the Santa Clarita Valley Tesla Owners Club, a Cybertruck owner showed how to fix the problem that caused Tesla to recall 3,878 vehicles. In a matter of seconds, he makes a hole with a drill and secures the pedal with a rivet. The operation seems simple, but should car owners do it? worth more than $83 thousand?

The user said the fix takes 35 seconds. Tesla’s recall bulletin lists 15 steps for the fix, with the actual drilling being the eighth step on the list. Tesla technicians use a pedal modification kit to perform the drilling, and some steps require precise measurements.

Here is the @cybertruck 35 second recall fix at the Cyber takeover event pic.twitter.com/XGsINAEFHQ — Aaron Cash (@aaronjcash) April 20, 2024

After the problems with the accelerator that users complained about, Tesla first has suspended shipments of Cybertrucksand then recalled 3,878 vehicles manufactured from November 13, 2023, to April 2024.

A report from the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration explains that the problem arose from «unapproved changes» in the car’s manufacturing process. According to the report, residual soap added to its «assembly reduced the pad’s hold on the» pedal. The report states that Tesla first received customer complaints about the problem on March 31 and April 3. Tesla engineers studied the problem from April 2 until April 12.

Tesla completed its assessment and decided to voluntarily recall the affected vehicles. By April 17, Cybertrucks in production were equipped with a new accelerator pedal component. Vehicles at supply centers and en route to supply centers will receive the new component before delivery to customers. As of April 15, Tesla has no reports of any injuries related to the issue.

Source: Business Insider