Tesla Model 3 Long Range RWD returns to Europe and offers over 700 km of autonomy

Tesla is preparing to relaunch the Model 3 Long Range RWD in Europe, which was discontinued in 2019. The new version will have an updated look of the Model 3, and at the same time offer an increased range of more than 700 km.

Model 3 Long Range RWD with 18-inch wheels provides a range of up to 702 km on a single battery charge. Thus, this version becomes the new champion of the range in the Tesla stable, overtaking the Model 3 Long Range AWD by 24 km. At the same time, the same car with 19-inch wheels has a range of about 640 km.

The European version of the Model 3 Long Range RWD will have the same 79 kWh NMC battery pack from LG and the same 3D6/3D7 engines that have been used since 2021. The car weighs 1822 kg and should provide acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in the range of 5 to 6 seconds.

The price of the Model 3 Long Range RWD in Europe is expected to be €3000 lower than the Model 3 Long Range AWD version. Sales of the updated version will begin again in Europe next year.

Source: arenaev