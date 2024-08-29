The ban on Chinese drones from September 1 will cause a shortage in the Armed Forces, — Magyar

Starting September 1, 2024, China will impose restrictions on the export of drones and their components. Robert «Magyar» Brovdi, commander of the 414th Separate Regiment of Strike Unmanned Aircraft Systems (OPUBAS), sounds the alarm.

On Facebook, the most famous «drone pilot» of the Ukrainian Armed Forces advises to prepare «for a new test». Magyar expects a greater shortage than with Western ammunition — at least they are periodically added. Robert Brovdi sees China’s restriction as an attempt to «make Ukraine sit down with» for negotiating with Russia on unfavorable terms.

«It will be expensive and small. And a couple dozen new millionaires will appear. Different «suits».

In July, the Chinese government announced restrictions on the export of a number of UAV-related goods from the country. According to Brovdi, the important event, which has a significant impact on the course of the war, has received little attention in Ukraine due to a lack of awareness of Chinese affairs. He argues that the restriction will negatively affect many Ukrainian manufacturers.

«Although the developments are perhaps the best in the world, all imported Chinese components are assembled into finished products».

The OPUBAS commander provides a list of goods and components that will be restricted. It is taken from a message from one of the Chinese carriers.

Carbon frame for quadcopter

Carbon beam for a quadcopter

Quadcopter

Motor for a quadcopter

A set of components for a quadcopter

A set of frames for quadcopters

Navigation camera for a quadcopter

Flight controller for a quadcopter

Landing gear for quadcopter

Propeller for a quadcopter

Frame for a quadcopter

Signal amplifier for the remote control of a quadcopter

Digital data transmission system for a quadcopter

Digital radio communication detector

Radio system

Radio station

Portable radio

Video transmission system via radio channel

RAB systems

The tone of Magyar’s message, with its many obscenities, also speaks to the seriousness of the changes. He talks about the gradual (through the accumulation of reserves) nature of the changes, comparing them to the stages of cancer.

Source: Facebook