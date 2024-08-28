The creators of «The Lord of the Rings» series presented the Dark Wizard of the Desert of Runes

The Movie section is published with the support of ?

While fans are speculating about who the Stranger is in «The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power», Amazon Prime Video teases a new unknown wizard in the second season.

The character, played by Ciaran Hinds, is known simply as the «Dark Wizard». Of course, theories of different probabilities — From Saruman to Gandalf. We can also assume that this is one of the two so-called Blue Magi, the Istari, who went south and east. Saruman later turned to evil, so they may have done so earlier. The series’ co-creator J.D. Payne did not help much with the solution, but he did give some small hints:

«You’ll have to watch the show and check it out for yourself, but we know he’s at Rooney’s and there’s weird stuff at Rooney’s, a lot of which he may have started…».

In the official description, the character is called a dark and powerful wizard. It is said that he has «assistants with magic» — who are the same three travelers who found the Stranger in the first season.

Given that this is the Rune Desert, he can meet the Stranger. However actor Daniel Wayman does not give anything away:

«I’ve met Ciaran many times in the parking lot and would like to spend more time with him. I can’t wait to see his work. I’ve heard him called the «Dark Wizard», which doesn’t sound good. A stranger is enough to be confused with Tom Bombadil. … I’ve worked with Ciaran before, but not on this [series]».

All the intrigue will start to dissipate tomorrow, August 29, when the second season of «The Lord of the Rings starts broadcasting: The Rings of Power».

Source: GamesRadar

The Movie section is published with the support of ?

LG Home Entertainment is a recognized innovator in the TV and AV industry. LG offers an enhanced home entertainment experience through its award-winning OLED and QNED LED TVs on the innovative WebOS Smart TV platform. In an effort to provide consumers with a first-class user experience, all LG home entertainment products are designed with environmental sustainability in mind, from production to disposal.