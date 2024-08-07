The Movie section is published with the support of ?

Currently, the eighth episode of the second season of the series «House of the Dragon» has received the worst rating in the show’s history.

Viewers were expecting a powerful battle in the finale, but instead got a lot of extended dialogues and intrigue. Some called the last episode of «a 70-minute trailer for the third season of».

Currently, the finale of the second season of the series «Dragon’s Den» has 48% «freshness» on Rotten Tomatoes (the lowest rating in the show’s history) and 6.3 on IMDb (but these scores are still higher than the rating of the last episode of «Game of Thrones» with 4.0). At the same time, the last episode of the second season gathered a large an audience of 8.9 million viewers, which is 14% higher than the premiere.

Series director Geeta Vasant Patel in an interview with New York Post said that the showrunners wanted to take a different path from the books and «challenge the fans».

«I know that in the universe, the season finale — that’s the main thing. You have a bunch of dragons fighting in the sky. And I like that,» says Patel. «But I support Ryan Condal’s beautiful vision in this episode, which wanted to challenge those expectations with really strong dramatic storytelling».

Patel added that she felt challenged and hoped that most viewers had similar emotions.

Kondal himself at a press conference on Monday (via Vulture) said he postponed the great battle of the Narrow Sea until next season, «to give it the time and space it deserves».

«As a showrunner, I always have to balance the narrative with the resources to tell the story,» he said.

Kondal said that the writers had to «rebalance» the story of «Fire and Blood» (the George Martin book being adapted for «A House of Dragons») to make it fit the current season and the next two.

He also promised that the war «will really become relevant» in the third season (its production will start in 2025, while the fourth season will conclude the story).

«The show is so complex that we actually shoot several feature films every season, so I apologize for the expectations,» Kondal said.

Earlier, George R.R. Martin confirmed thatseven shows from the «Game of Thrones universe are in development at once: in particular«10,000 ships», the series about Aegon the Conquerorand «Knight of the Seven Kingdoms».

The Movie section is published with the support of ?

LG Home Entertainment is a recognized innovator in the TV and AV industry. LG offers an enhanced home entertainment experience through its award-winning OLED and QNED LED TVs on the innovative WebOS Smart TV platform. In an effort to provide consumers with a first-class user experience, all LG home entertainment products are designed with environmental sustainability in mind, from production to disposal.