«The Crow» — Ukrainian trailer for the remake of the cult 1990s thriller starring Bill Skashgord

Like the original film with Brandon Lee, the new «The Crow» adapts the comic book series of the same name by James O’Barr.

The main character of the remake is musician Eric Draven (Bill Skashgord). Together with his girlfriend Shelley Webster (FKA Twigs), he dies at the hands of cruel thieves who control the entire city. But the thirst for revenge for his beloved is stronger than death, so Eric is reborn from the dead and sets out on the path of vengeance. He is accompanied everywhere by the Raven, a mystical bird that takes souls to the land of the dead but can help in the fight for justice.

Skashgård is best known for his adaptations of Stephen King’s bestselling books «It» and «It 2», as well as his roles in «John Wick 4», «Deadpool 2», «The Barbarian», and others. The female lead — is played by singer and Grammy» nominee FKA Twigs, and the leading antagonist is Danny Huston («X-Men: Wolverine», «Robin Hood»).

The film was directed by Rupert Sanders («Snow White and the Huntsman»), who also co-wrote the script, dedicating it to Brandon Lee — the lead actor in the first film adaptation of the iconic comic book, who tragically died during filming.

«The Crow» will be released in world cinemas on June 7, while the date of the Ukrainian premiere is still pending.