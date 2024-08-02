The developer of Helldivers 2 appeared on video for the first time: Joel turned out to be a superhuman with psychic powers

The Games section is published with the support of ?

After six months of mystery, Arrowhead has finally introduced its mysterious game designer in a 90-second video.

In the video, a studio employee enters a room labeled «J.O.E.L.» (J.O.E.L.), ignoring the warning signs on the door. The camera captures Joel watching the mission in Helldivers 2, controlling a robot to attack players, and communicating with the community on Discord. It culminates when Joel demonstrates his psychic abilities by throwing the camera away with an invisible force after the cameraman accidentally gives away his presence.

Did one of our daring video team members just manage to capture some rare footage of the elusive J.O.E.L? 😳 pic.twitter.com/9rVEiMPCHX — Arrowhead Game Studios (@ArrowheadGS) August 1, 2024

We have already written, in Helldivers 2, Joel plays the role of a «game master» (as in Dungeons and Dragons), managing the galactic war. He can intervene in the course of any battle in various ways, for example, by sending reinforcements of Automatons at a critical moment.

Helldivers 2 — is a game about space stormtroopers (elite Helltroopers) fighting against alien cockroaches (Terminid bugs) and bloodthirsty Automatons. It was released on February 8 simultaneously on PC and PS5. On the night of February 21, the project reached an impressive 457.6 thousand. simultaneous players, making it one of the top 20 games in the history of Steam.

Source: Gamesradar

The Games section is published with the support of ?

LG Home Entertainment is a recognized innovator in the TV and AV industry. LG offers an enhanced home entertainment experience through its award-winning OLED and QNED LED TVs on the innovative WebOS Smart TV platform. In an effort to provide consumers with a first-class user experience, all LG home entertainment products are designed with environmental sustainability in mind, from production to disposal.