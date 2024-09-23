The fastest Cybertruck — YouTuber connected an NVIDIA RTX 4090 to a mini-PC in the form of an electric pickup truck via an M.2 slot

This Cybertruck is fast not on the road, but in games. The YouTuber connected a desktop NVIDIA RTX 4090 graphics card, comparable in size to the PC itself, to it in a very extravagant way.

This idea may seem funny, but the modification is still real, albeit with some additional problems that need to be solved. The main problem for the PC is the lack of an easily accessible M.2 slot to access the PCIe bus. In addition, the Cybertruck PC is relatively difficult to disassemble.

The enthusiast decided to test the PCIe adapter on the M.2 Wi-Fi slot, which is relatively easy to access. This slot is limited to only two lanes (32 Gbps) — this is slower than Thunderbolt 4 (40 Gbps) and OCuLink (PCIe 4.0×4, 64 Gbps).

The results showed that the M.2 bandwidth does not allow the video card to operate at sufficient power. The RTX 4090 with a TDP of 450W used only 60W in most tests and performed lower than the AMD Radeon 780M integrated graphics.

I had to remove the Cybertruck chassis, which the modder didn’t want to do, and use the M.2 connector on the board itself to connect OCuLink. This option doesn’t look as amazing as the photo, but it allows the video card to use 400 watts of power and demonstrate the proper result. OCuLink via M.2 adapters seem interesting, but it’s hard to find space for them in laptops or mini-PCs. This Cybertruck uses a recycled laptop motherboard.

Source: VideoCardz