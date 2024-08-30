Sigourney Weaver says that the producers of Alien 3 were «idiots» because they ignored David Fincher’s ideas and saved money

The Movie section is published with the support of ?

«Alien 3» was the directorial debut of 30-year-old David Fincher, but it went through a real production hell and received mixed reviews upon release.

In the film, Sigourney Weaver returned to the role of Lieutenant Ellen Ripley, who confronts the extraterrestrial race of Aliens. 32 years after the film’s debut, the actress heavily criticized 20th Century Fox, which refused to support Fincher’s directorial vision.

«The lack of support from the studio was severely felt,» Weaver said in an interview Deadline. «That time was a transitional moment when the studios decided: “Let’s not make good movies and save money.” The idea of bringing Fincher on board was great, but the decision not to support him was an idiotic one»

The actress added that Fincher had to persuade the studio executives on the phone every day to film what he wanted.

«I wish he had gotten the chance to do the script himself from the beginning. It made it very difficult to make the movie,», — Weaver adds.

«Alien 3» went through at least 6 screenwriters until Fincher joined the project as a director (before that, he was only known for directing commercials and music videos). David tried his best to polish the plot to perfection, bringing in Rex Pickett, who had to radically rework the script and was not even mentioned in the credits.

Some sets had to be hastily rebuilt, and the filming time had to be reduced due to budget overruns. Fincher was in constant conflict with the producers and left the project at the very end, not participating in either editing or post-production.

As for Weaver, after the threequel, she appeared in «Alien: Resurrection» in 1997 and never returned to the role of Ripley, stating that «its work in space is completed». But it seems that the actress has changed her mind, as she recently announced that she will join franchises «Star Wars».

Meanwhile, «Alien: Romulus» — the seventh film in the series (excluding crossovers) from director Fede Alvarez.

The Movie section is published with the support of ?

LG Home Entertainment is a recognized innovator in the TV and AV industry. LG offers an enhanced home entertainment experience through its award-winning OLED and QNED LED TVs on the innovative WebOS Smart TV platform. In an effort to provide consumers with a first-class user experience, all LG home entertainment products are designed with environmental sustainability in mind, from production to disposal.