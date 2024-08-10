New trailer «Mufasa The Lion King» — the movie will be released on Christmas holidays

The Movie section is published with the support of ?

Disney has presented a trailer for «Mufasa: The Lion King» —, a prequel to the original story. The video shows the young King Mufasa and his brother Scar at a time when they turned from brothers to enemies.

«Mufasa: The Lion King» focuses on the early years of the future ruler, as well as his formidable younger brother Scar. Aaron Pierre and Calvin Harrison Jr. voice the younger version of Mufasa (James Earl Jones in the 1994 film and 2019 remake) and Scar (Jeremy Irons in the 1994 version and Chiwetel Ejiofor in 2019). Beyoncé returns to voice Nala. Her daughter Blue Ivy Carter will play Kiara, daughter of the King of Samba and Queen Nala.

During the presentation of the film at D23, a snippet of the opening song was sung from the stage, preceding the appearance of director Barry Jenkins.

«Like all of you, «The Lion King» left an indelible mark on me. Hearing the music and feeling all the emotions as the story unfolded, a father passing on a legacy to his son, a pride being rebuilt, and a young lion rising to meet his destiny. It is an honor to tell his story,» Jenkins said.

The director announced that Lin-Manuel Miranda would write original songs for the movie. Miranda received a standing ovation when he joined Jenkins on stage to sing «I Always Wanted a Brother». The film will also be created by composer Nicholas Britell, editor Joey McMillon and cinematographer James Laxton.

Official description: «The story tells of Mufasa, an orphaned lion cub. He is lost and lonely, but his life changes when he meets a compassionate lion named Taka — the heir to a royal family. This chance encounter begins a fascinating journey of an extraordinary group of outsiders searching for their destiny. Their friendship will be tested in many ways, including escaping from a dangerous and bloodthirsty enemy».

The 2019 remake, directed by Jon Favreau, grossed a staggering $1.66 billion worldwide and was one of seven Disney films to cross the billion dollar mark that year. «Mufasa: The Lion King» will be released in cinemas on December 20.

