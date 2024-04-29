The first trailer of «Mufasa: The Lion King» — the sequel to the Disney animated hit in the Ukrainian box office from December 19

The film will tell the backstory of Simba’s father Mufasa.

It is directed by «Mufasa: The Lion King» Barry Jenkins («Moonlight»), and the main roles are voiced by Aaron Pierre («Time»), Calvin Harrison Jr. («Elvis»), Tiffany Boone («Hunters»). Seth Rogen and Billy Eichner will reprise their roles as Timon and Pumba.

The previous film «The Lion King» grossed $1.7 billion at the global box office in 2019 and became the highest-grossing film for Disney.

The sequel will also be filled with music — from composer Lin-Manuel Miranda. He worked on the Disney team on «Star Wars: The Force Awakens» (2015) and «Star Wars: Skywalker. Ascension» (2019), and composed music and songs for the animated musical «Wayans» (2016), which earned him nominations for «Golden Globe» for Best Film Score and a «Academy Award» for Best Film Score for «How Far I’ll Go».

«The story tells the story of Mufasa, an orphaned lion cub. He is lost and lonely, but his life changes when he meets a compassionate lion named Taka, the heir to a royal family. This chance encounter begins a fascinating journey of a group of outsiders searching for their destiny. Their friendship will be tested in many ways, including escaping from a dangerous and bloodthirsty enemy».

In the cinema, «Mufasa: The Lion King» will be released on December 20.

Trailer

Poster