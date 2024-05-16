The RFDEW is an energy weapon with a shot price of 13 cents and unlimited ammunition. It is designed to destroy drones and aircraft electronics

The United Kingdom is responding to the changing geopolitical situation and is paying more attention to defense technologies, including the deployment of lasers and other directed energy weapons. Such weapons systems can perform the function of missile systems, but at a cost per shot that is orders of magnitude lower.

One of the areas is the RFDEW (Radio Frequency Directed Energy Weapon). It allows to improve the «economy of war». For example, to damage or destroy a drone that costs several thousand (or several tens of thousands), you have to use a missile worth millions of dollars. As in the case of destroying a $20,000 drone with a Sea Viper missile that costs $1.3-2.5 million. In addition, missile stocks are usually quite small, and flocks of cheap drones can easily deplete them.

The new directed energy weapon can solve these problems. The price of one shot is about 13 cents. In addition to this, only electricity is used to fire the shot. This allows the weapon to fire as long as the power supply lasts.

The RFDEW is an autonomous energy weapon that can be operated by one person. The system is capable of detecting, tracking and engaging multiple threats at a distance of up to a kilometer. This weapon system can be installed on a variety of vehicles — from a warship to a truck bed. The main target will be drones or aircraft electronics, which are destroyed by a flash of electromagnetic radiation.

The RFDEW system is scheduled to be tested by the 7th Air Defense Group along with the DragonFire laser weapon in September. The results will be used to evaluate the systems and identify possible improvements.

