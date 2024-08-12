The fourth season of «The Witcher» from Netflix — new details about «Rats» and Nilfgaard affairs

The Movie section is published with the support of ?

The filming of the third and fourth episodes of the fourth season of the Netflix series «The Witcher» is complete. There are not many new details due to the filming in the studio, but they are available.

There haven’t been too many leaks about the filming process lately, as it’s been going on on the set at Longcross Studios, out of the reach of fans and their cameras. The episodes were directed by Tricia Brock, who is known for her work on «The Walking Dead». Her latest work is the third season of «Bridgertons». The writers of this block of «The Witcher» are Ray Benjamin (episode 3) and Troy Dangerfield (episode 4), who wrote the fourth and eighth episodes of the third season.

It has been announced that authors Danny Woodburn and Linden Porco will be joining the series as Zoltan Hiwai and Percival Schuttenbach. This is the episode when a group of red men and one dwarf encounter Geralt and his companions, after which they will travel together for some time.

Scenes set in a refugee camp include a crazed priest calling a local woman a witch and intending to burn her at the stake. Geralt’s group intervenes and Regis has an iconic moment with a horseshoe. Then the camp is attacked by Nilfgaardians.

An interesting new photo is a shot from the set, where Ciri with her hair down is arranged with «Rats». Most of the filming of this storyline took place behind the walls of Longcross Studios, so there is not much information about it. But we do know about a very bloody fight scene involving «Rats» (Leo Bonnart (Sharlto Copley) may have come, although it is not known for sure). Some scenes involving them were filmed in a village called Jelesi.

One of the other interesting filming locations was a Muslim burial complex in Woking, England. The team of the series spent several days there. It can be assumed that they were filming the gardens in the capital of Nilfgard. Emperor Emgir (Bart Edwards) is known to be there, along with Wilgefors (Mahesh Jadu) and the fake Ciri (Frances Pooley). It could also be another place, such as the royal gardens of Redania.

The fourth season of «The Witcher» will also introduce a key character from Nilfgaard’s side, Stefan Skellen (James Purefoy). The famous spy will go in search of the real Ciri.

