The annual «Golden Raspberry» competition, which celebrates the worst films, this year focused on the fourth film «The Expendables» and the horror «Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey», which received five undesirable awards.

«Blood and Honey» won the «Golden Raspberry» for Worst Picture, Director and Screenplay (Rhys Frake-Waterfield), Screen Duo (Pooh and Piglet) and Remake/Copy/Sequel. Sylvester Stallone and Megan Fox won in the supporting actor category for «The Expendables», and Fox took home the prize for lead actress in «Johnny & Clyde».

The «Golden Raspberry» satirical anti-awards committee was founded in 1981 by John Wilson and Mo Murphy. Last year, the «Golden Raspberries» caused a negative reaction by nominating 12-year-old «Arsonist» star Ryan Keira Armstrong for worst actress. After an uproar on the Internet, «Golden Raspberry» removed Armstrong from the voting and awarded themselves the award for «their 43rd mistake in the Worst Actress» nominations. Last year’s winners were Tom Hanks, Jared Leto, Máshin Han Kelly and Andrew Dominik.

See the full list of winners:

The worst movie ever made: «Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey»

Actor: Jon Voight / «Mercy»

Actress:Megan Fox / «Johnny and Clyde»

Supporting Actress: Megan Fox / «Unstoppable»

Supporting Actor: Sylvester Stallone / The Expendables

Screen duo: Pooh and Piglet in the movie «Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey»

Remake or sequel: «Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey»

Director: Rhys Frake-Waterfield / «Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey»

Script: Reese Frake-Waterfield / «Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey»

Award «Golden Raspberry» Redeemer Award: 1998 nominee and current SAG/AFTRA President Fran Drescher for her brilliant leadership of the actors’ guild during the long 2023 strike, which was successfully resolved.

The winners of this year’s competition were announced by the comedy duo Mean Gays (Aaron Goldenberg and Jake Jonze), who held a virtual ceremony the day before the 96th «Oscar» Awards.

Source: Variety