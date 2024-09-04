«The Life of Chuck»: the first footage of the movie based on Stephen King and starring Tom Hiddleston

The Movie section is published with the support of ?

Director Mike Flanagan, known for his horror films, will present «The Life of Chuck» at the Toronto International Film Festival.

Tom Hiddleston plays the main role in the film. In the new image, the actor appears as Chuck Krantz — a humble accountant who is the central figure of the story. Hiddleston is dressed in a business suit and glasses, standing at a bar and looking thoughtfully into the distance. The dark background is illuminated by neon lights, creating an atmosphere of mystery.

The plot of the film unfolds in reverse chronological order. It begins with the protagonist’s death at the age of 39 from brain cancer and ends with his childhood in a haunted house. Despite the grim plot, Flanagan emphasizes that «Life of Chuck» — is his least scary film.

At the FanExpo Canada panel discussion, the director noted:

«This is the side of Stephen King that wrote Leave Me Be and Shawshank Redemption. It’s a whole new world for me, and it’s my favorite movie I’ve ever worked on».

Flanagan added that the audience should not expect a scary movie, but a life-affirming story about the joy of existence and mortality.

In addition to Tom Hiddleston, the film’s star cast includes Mark Hamill (Luke Skywalker in «Star Wars»), Karen Gillan (Nebula in «Guardians of the Galaxy») and Kate Siegel («Ghosts of Hill House»).

The world premiere of «Life of Chuck» will take place on September 6 at the Toronto International Film Festival. The wide release date has not yet been announced.

