The limited edition PS5 Pro in Japan is sold only to PSN account holders with 30+ hours of play

Sony Japan has introduced special conditions for those wishing to purchase the PS5 Pro 30th Anniversary Edition.

For information According to Automaton’s website, the Japanese PlayStation page states that only PSN account holders registered in Japan are eligible for pre-orders. In addition, these accounts must have logged at least 30 hours of play on PS4 or PS5 between February 2014 and September 19, 2024.

The situation with pre-orders in Western countries was different. There, the limited edition PS5 Pro 30th Anniversary Limited Edition Bundle sold out in a matter of seconds. Resellers immediately put the consoles on eBay at significantly inflated prices.

Pre-orders for the the anniversary version of PS5 Pro took place on September 26. The console could be purchased only through PlayStation Direct for $999.99 (£959.99 or €1099.99). This version features a retro design and color scheme reminiscent of the original PlayStation. Sony will produce only 12,300 numbered consoles for the global market.

As a reminder, recently foreign publications published the first reviews of PlayStation 5 Pro after Sony’s presentation to the press. Journalists were able to test the new console and compare its capabilities with the standard PS5.

Source: IGN