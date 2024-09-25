The Luxeed R7 is a competitor to the Tesla Model Y from Huawei and Chery with a range of up to 800 km and a price of €33.3 thousand.

The Luxeed brand, backed by Huawei and Chery, has announced a new all-electric SUV, the R7, which looks like a real competitor to the Model Y. At the same time, it offers a wider range of features.

Luxeed R7 is available in four configurations: Pro, two Max variants, and Ultra. The first three versions have only one electric motor mounted at the rear. The Luxeed R7 Ultra model is equipped with two electric motors. There are two battery options – with a capacity of 82 kWh and 100 kWh. They provide a range of up to 667 km and 802 km according to the CLTC cycle, respectively.

The electric vehicle is based on the Huawei Giant Whale 800V platform and has a length of 4956 mm. The Luxeed R7 is also equipped with Huawei’s Tuling intelligent chassis, which provides intelligent road recognition and optimization for road conditions.

Some trims additionally offer the Qiankun ADS 3.0 driver assistance system. Among other things, it supports functions such as valet parking and hailing.

The price of the Luxeed R7 is €33290 for the Pro package, €38420 and €41000 for the Max versions, and €43550 for the all-wheel drive Ultra model. With these prices, the manufacturer has approximately €3,800 in losses on the sale of each unit. The situation may improve as production volumes increase.

Source: arenaev