The Ministry of Defense has announced «secure» phones for the Armed Forces — with a military analog of the App Store and Google Play

The military will be able to use only specially tested applications.

According to Kateryna Chernohorenko, Deputy Minister of Defense for Digitalization, the Defense Ministry’s Innovation Center implements Mobile Device Management technology, which will provide the military with «secure» phones.

This includes the use of the military equivalent of the App Store and Google Play, as well as pre-tested applications. Currently, according to Chernohorenko, there are 68 of them, and 14 of them — are designed exclusively for the needs of war (data in them is allegedly stored in encrypted form, and any abnormal activity is monitored).

«The U.S. Army uses a similar approach to improve the cyber defense of the military», — emphasizes Chernogorenko.

In fact, the military will be able to keep their own devices (smartphones or tablets), but the applications they use will be carefully controlled.

As of today, the Ministry of Defense has launched two of its own apps — Reserve+ (for persons liable for military service) and Army+ (for the military). Reserve+ plans to turn into something like «TCC online» — currently, the app allows you to update your data and receive a QR code that can be presented to a representative of the TCC at the meeting, while in the future, they plan to add automatic deferral functions and others.