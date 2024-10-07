The most popular crossovers of 2024: Tesla Model Y, Toyota RAV4, Honda CR-V and others

The focus2move resource has published a global ranking of the best-selling crossovers as of August 2024. By August 2024, the most popular crossover was still the Tesla Model Y, which is leading with sales of 754,691 units. Sales of this model increased by +4.3%.

The second place was taken by the Toyota RAV4 crossover with sales of 654,694 units, which is 16.7% more than in the same period of the previous year. The third place was taken by Honda CR-V with sales of 479,875 units. Sales of this model grew the most in relative terms – by 41.1%. It is worth noting that the Honda CR-V was the leader in the crossover segment in 2010-2015. Another interesting fact is that the BMW X3 moved up 6 positions in the TOP-10, taking 10th place.

The most popular crossovers for the first 8 months of 2024:

Tesla Model Y – 754,691 units (+4.3%); Toyota RAV4 – 654,694 units (+16.7%); Honda CR-V – 479,875 units (+41.1%); Hyundai Tucson – 378,773 units (-3%); Kia Sportage – 342,773 units (+5.6%); BYD Song – 303,599 units (+26.8%); Volkswagen Tiguan – 280,550 units (+5.2%); Honda HR-V – 254,173 units (+19.8%); Mazda CX-5 – 217,827 units (-2.1%); BMW X3 – 213,733 units (+11.5%).

To recap, in Ukraine, the most popular crossover last month was the RENAULT Duster.

.

Source: focus2move