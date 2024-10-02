Ukrainians choose crossovers: TOP-10 most popular models of September 2024

How to was reported Earlier, in September 2024, 5.7 thousand new passenger cars were registered in Ukraine. Although the TOYOTA brand demonstrated the highest sales, the most popular model was the RENAULT Duster crossover.

Overall, looking at the top 10 most popular new car models, we can conclude that Ukrainians prefer crossovers. Most of the models in the ranking belong to this category of vehicles.

TOP-10 most popular new car models in Ukraine in September:

RENAULT Duster – 504 units; TOYOTA RAV-4 – 295 units; MAZDA CX5 – 161 units; TOYOTA Hilux – 148 units; SKODA Karoq – 138 units; HYUNDAI Tucson – 129 units; SKODA Kodiaq – 129 units; SKODA Octavia – 128 units; VOLKSWAGEN Touareg – 114 units; KIA Sportage – 112 units.

Source: Ukravtoprom