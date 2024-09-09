The NBU will set a limit of ₴100,000 for the purchase of «luxury goods» for currency cards abroad

The National Bank of Ukraine from October 10 introduce limits on foreign currency card transactions abroad.

In particular, this includes a limit of UAH 100,000 in equivalent for transactions with merchant codes 5094 (precious stones, metals and jewelry), 5944 (watches, jewelry and silverware) and 5972 (coin and stamp shops).

And on the UAH 500,000 equivalent limit for transactions with the 6513 merchant code (real estate agents and managers). Transactions with this code are used to pay management fees, accommodation fees, and related commissions.

The National Bank notes that the limit of UAH 500,000 «Takes into account the needs of Ukrainians who are outside Ukraine or traveling abroad and meets the needs of 98% of bank customers who carry out these transactions».

«The limit will help prevent attempts to circumvent the NBU’s restrictions on such transactions and avoid significant capital outflows from Ukraine», — the NBU said in a statement.

We remind you that earlier the NBU announced a UAH 150,000 limit on P2P transfers starting October 1. The limit is temporary and has been introduced only for outgoing transfers (with exceptions for volunteers).

As an alternative, the NBU is currently considering a limit that will be formed in accordance with the income level indicated by the client in the registration form.