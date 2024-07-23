The new trailer for «Joker 2» shows the musical duet of Phoenix and Gaga

It seems that this time the Joker plans to take over Gotham with the power of music.

The new trailer for «Joker: Folie à Deux» (Joker: Folie à Deux) impresses with its visual richness and musical accompaniment. The video gives viewers a better understanding of the musical direction chosen by the filmmakers. The spotlight is on Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga, whose performance promises to be no less exciting.

Compared to the original film, the sequel shows a significant increase in budget. If the first part cost $55 million, then $200 million was spent on creating «Madness for Two». This is immediately noticeable in the quality of visual effects and the overall atmosphere of the trailer.

Several familiar faces from the first film return to the cast. Zazie Beetz will once again play Sophie, Arthur’s neighbor who unknowingly became the object of his admiration. Sharon Washington will reprise the role of Arthur’s social worker, and Lee Hill will play his colleague Gary.

The sequel also attracted a number of new talented actors. Brendan Gleeson («Banshee Inisherin») will play the role of a security guard at Arkham Hospital. Oscar nominee Catherine Keener («The Trap») has also joined the project. Other newcomers include — Harry Lottie («Industry»), Jacob Lofland («Mud»), «Oscar» nominee Steve Coogan («Philomena») and Ken Leung («Star Wars: The Force Awakens»).

Although plot details are kept secret, the film’s title «Folie à Deux» alludes to a psychiatric syndrome in which delusions or hallucinations are passed from one person to another. This suggests that the film will explore the relationship between the Joker and Harley Quinn, who shares his mental condition.

«The Joker: Madness for Two» will be released in theaters on October 3.

Source: Collider