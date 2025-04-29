The oldest fan-made Morrowind mod will get the biggest update in 22 years

Tamriel Rebuilt — Morrowind fan mod will get its biggest update yet. And it has been in constant development for 22 years.

The expansion, which will be released on May 1, will add more than 270 quests and more than 140 dungeons, and the main element will be the city of Narsis, the second largest in the province. The Grasping Fortune expansion is expected to be the largest expansion ever for the project. It will focus on Narsis, the capital of Hlaalu. This city has long been an important target for the team, but technical limitations and the complexity of implementation have delayed its release.

«Narsis has long been a bit of a holy grail for Tamriel Rebuilt, ever since Prometheus, a talented early level designer, first designed a monumental iteration of it in 2004. Beset by technical and conceptual issues, the city has been remade three times over the course of two decades, but is now finally well on its way to release», — says modder Sultan of Rum

The developers consider Narsis «to be a contender for the title of the largest fully realized, self-created city in the Elder Scrolls game in history». For those interested in its history, the entries were published in the development diary Grasping Fortune. It explained in detail how the city has changed and why it is considered so important.

It should be added that the Tamriel Rebuilt mod has been gradually expanding the game map of The Elder Scrolls 3: Morrowind since 2002. Modders recreate the entire province, taking into account lore, cities, factions, and geography. According to the TamrielRebuiltTeam, the modified world of the game already exceeds the size of the Oblivion, which has recently received a remaster. I wonder if Bethesda will ever decide to release a remaster of Morrowind?

Source: Games Radar