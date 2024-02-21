The OnePlus Watch 2 will work up to 100 hours in «full smart mode» ─ OnePlus

After months of rumors, OnePlus has officially announced its second smartwatch. OnePlus Watch 2 will make its debut at Mobile World Congress 2024 in Barcelona later this month. The company is notorious for distributing information about its products in a dosed manner, and this time there was no exception: OnePlus limited itself to information about battery life.

First, the company stated that OnePlus Watch 2 will work up to 100 hours on a single charge. According to OnePlus, this will happen when «full smart mode» is on, not in battery saving mode. This figure is significantly higher than the operating time of most well-known smartwatches, such as the Apple Watch Series 9 (18 hours) and Pixel Watch 2 (24 hours with always-on display). OnePlus President Kinder Liu says the company’s goal for the device is «to win the title of the best flagship smartwatch of the year with its battery life that exceeds the market».

🩶 Radiant Steel

🖤 Black Steel

Introducing our flagship #OnePlusWatch2, built with stainless steel and sapphire crystal for rugged elegance — OnePlus (@oneplus) February 20, 2024

It is also noted that OnePlus Watch 2 has a stainless steel case and a sapphire crystal display. The watch will be available in two colors: Black Steel and Radiant Steel.

OnePlus also promises «incomparable reliability for everyday use and careful health monitoring», but the company is keeping other key details under wraps, including price and release date. There’s also no word on what operating system the OnePlus Watch 2 will use. Rumors suggest that it will run on Wear OS, which will help the smartwatch perform much better than its poorly-received predecessor.

Source: Engadget