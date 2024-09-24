The «Penguin» series garnered 5.3 million viewers in 4 days — HBO’s biggest launch since The Last of Us

Since its debut on September 19, «Penguin» has been watched by 5.3 million viewers Statistics include US viewers only across all platforms — statistics include streaming and reruns on HBO.

«The Penguin» surpassed the last season premiere of «The Heirs», which garnered 4.9 million viewers last year won the «Emmy» award for best drama seriesand the second season of «White Lotus» with 4.1 million viewers. At the same time, the series starring Colin Farrell and Christine Milioti is slightly behind the fourth season of «True Detective» with 5.7 million viewers.

If we take into account the 4-day audience of new series, «Penguin» has the best results in all regions since premieres «The Last of Us» in January 2023.

Colin Farrell reprises his role as Oswald «Oz» Cobb in the series, which takes place immediately after the events of «Batman», as the Penguin attempts to seize control of the underworld of Gotham in the power vacuum created by the death of his former boss Carmine Falcone.

The Penguin» currently has a 94% from critics and 89% from audiences on Rotten Tomatoes. The reviews called the series «an almost perfect crime drama with the spirit of the Sopranos» and «a five-star comic book adaptation» that will appeal even to those who are tired of superheroes.

Source: Variety