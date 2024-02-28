The PS Store sale will last two weeks — ending on 14/3 at 01:59 GMT+2.

Just yesterday, Sony announced massive layoffs (900 employees, 8% of the staff), studio closures, and the cancellation of several games as part of a business strategy review, and today the PS Store launched big March sale — this time more than 2500 games for PS4 and PS5 are offered with discounts up to 75%.

As always, there are plenty of potentially interesting deals on the sale, including recent major third-party releases and PlayStation exclusives. And it’s a good opportunity to go through your own wish list and add the most cherished titles to your library.

All discounts can be found on a separate sale page. We would also like to remind you of the website psprices, where there are many filters for convenient search because other promotions — “Planet of Discounts” and special discounts for the series are ongoing in the PS Store Assassin’s Creed. In our turn, we have traditionally selected some of the most (subjectively) fascinating offers.

A selection of games with discounts from the March sale on the PS Store

If you have something to add or want to share your personal recommendations, we are only too happy to — welcome you in the comments 😉