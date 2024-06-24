The second season of Fallout will feature Robert House, known as Mr. House of New Vegas — in fact, he was already in the first season

The first season of Amazon Prime’s Fallout series ended with a clear hint of the beloved game Fallout: New Vegas. The showrunners confirmed that one of the game’s key characters, Mr. House, or Robert House, will appear on the screens in the second season.

In an interview with Variety showrunners Graham Wagner and Geneva Robertson-Dvoret have confirmed that Robert House will be involved in Season 2. Fans of Fallout: New Vegas fans know Robert House as Mr. House. In the game, he controls New Vegas as a brain connected to a supercomputer that has continued its existence from the pre-war era.

Robert House makes a cameo appearance in the first season of Fallout during the pre-war scene. The then boss of RobCo Industries plans to work with Vault-Tec and other company executives to not only survive the inevitable nuclear apocalypse, but perhaps even provoke it.

«Many of our main characters are in Vegas. Las Vegas in the Fallout world — is Robert House’s city. Robert House will be involved in Season 2,» Wagner said.

The first season ends with «all roads» leading to Vegas. That’s where the power armored warden Hank and the other characters of the series go. Everything goes to the fact that events will develop in this city or nearby.

The question is what form Robert House will take in the second season. Will the Fallout series follow the plot of Fallout: New Vegas and show a 200-year-old brain supported by machines? Or will the authors come up with some other way to make Robert House exist at this point in the Fallout timeline? After all, the mystery of how the leader of the New California Republic, Moldaver, lived for more than 200 years remains unsolved.

Source: IGN