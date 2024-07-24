The series «The Lord of the Rings» — the first look at Mirdania, who probably exposed Sauron

Amazon has shown a character from the series «The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power» Myrdania close to the creator of the rings of Kelebrimbor, played by Amelia Kenworthy.

«Myrdania is a protégé of the master Celebrimbor. Myrdania’s loyalty will be tested when an unexpected guest arrives in Eregion, who can change the fate of the elven blacksmiths forever», — Amazon notes.

Celebrimbor, played by Charles Edwards, is a character from Tolkien’s works. He is a master blacksmith who, together with Galadriel, Elrond, and the hidden Sauron, forged the three elven rings of power in the first season.

The description is very short and vague, but you can try to find out more from the story of «The Lord of the Rings». The three elven rings were forged by Celebrimbor, the One Ring — by Sauron, but the seven rings of the dwarves and the nine rings of men were a joint «project». After Sauron was banished from elven society, he changed his appearance and turned to the elven blacksmiths in Eregion, whose minds were clouded by vanity. Celebrimbor, in particular, wanted to live up to the legacy of his grandfather, Fëanor, the best elven craftsman who made the Stoles and much more, but was involved in the first murder of other elves.

Preliminary materials regarding the second season of «The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power» indicate that the story is approaching the period in which Sauron communicated with the blacksmiths of Eregion and intervened in the making of the seven and nine rings of the Dwarves and men.

The audience may have already heard Mírdánya’s voice in trailer when someone said: «I think he was among us all along». Thus, although the character of Amelia Kenworthy does not come from Tolkien, she is prominent in the plot of the series. Amazon is set to reveal more about the second season of The Lord of the Rings at San Diego Comic-Con this weekend.

