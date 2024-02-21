The Signal messenger will keep your phone number private, and you can change your username

The Signal messenger is known for its privacy-related settings, despite the fact that before it was not possible to completely hide your own phone number. However, now Signal announcedYou will be able to create a unique username (not to be confused with your profile name) that you can share with others using a link or QR code — without having to disclose your number.

You can change your unique username as often as you like, but it must have two or more digits at the end, as part of Signal’s efforts to combat spoofing.

You will still need a phone number to register with Signal, but with the new default settings, the number will no longer be visible to everyone. There will also be a new option that will prevent users from being able to find a user by their phone number. To do this, they will need to have an exact unique username. In other words, people who already have the number will not necessarily know that the user is also registered with Signal.

As with any new feature, spammers and scammers will eventually find a way to abuse usernames because you won’t be able to instantly verify their numbers, transmits Engadget. You should be vigilant, especially if distant acquaintances ask to borrow money, at least ask them something that only you two know.