«The situation is difficult»: the Russians attacked energy facilities in 15 regions of Ukraine, emergency shutdowns were introduced

In the morning, Russia launched a massive combined attack on Ukraine, targeting energy facilities in Kyiv, Lutsk, Zhytomyr, Dnipro, and other cities. The consequences are still being clarified, but the Ministry of Energy has already stated that the situation is difficult for the energy sector.

«The enemy is again terrorizing the whole of Ukraine with missiles. The energy sector is in the crosshairs. The transmission system operator has urgently introduced emergency power outages. The situation is complicated, and the consequences of the attacks are being clarified. Power engineers are already working to eliminate them», — reported Head of the Ministry of Energy Herman Galushchenko

At this time, it is known that an infrastructure facility and a residential building in Lutsk have been damaged, an industrial facility in Poltava region was shelled, there are power outages in Lviv and the region, and in Kyiv and Zhytomyr, water supply is cut off in some areas due to power outages (also, the invincibility points in the capital have reopened). There are reports of deaths in Lutsk, Dnipropetrovs’k and Zaporizhzhia regions, and injuries in other regions.

Emergency power outages have been introduced in Ukraine. «Ukrzaliznytsia» has deployed backup diesel locomotives to allow all long-distance trains to continue running; there are delays in suburban electric trains.

Meanwhile, the Polish army’s operational command reported that Poland had taken to the skies in response to the massive Russian attack on Ukraine.