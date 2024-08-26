The Spectrum emulates a classic computer — 48 games, USB and HDMI included

The Movie section is published with the support of ?

A full-size modern remake of the classic Sinclair ZX Spectrum 8-bit computer is being prepared for release by Retro Games. The device is compatible with the 48K and 128K Spectrum and has a USB port for downloading games and other content.

The Spectrum computer is based on the iconic Spectrum 48K design, with rubber block keys and a classic rainbow stripe. «Out of the box» the device will offer 48 games and allow you to easily add more. The new Spectrum 48K has appeared in the ads of Polish and British online stores. The computer will be available on November 22 at a price of £89 ($99).

There is no official page for Retro Games’ Spectrum, but photos of the packaging and the computer itself are circulating online. In addition to USB, it will also have an HDMI output, and other specifications are also listed:

The Spectrum emulates the 48 and 128 models of the ZX Spectrum

Includes: Spectrum computer, 1.8 m USB-C power cable (AC adapter not included), 1.8 m to 6 ft HDMI cable

Fully working copy of the keyboard

48 built-in games, including; Manic Miner, The Hobbit and Head Over Heels

Multi-region 720 HD output via HDMI with PAL (50Hz) and NTSC (60Hz) compatibility

Play in the original 4:3 or other aspect ratio, with or without CRT filters and with customizable bezel size

Save games anywhere in one of 4 slots per game and rewind the game play by 40 seconds

Play your own games via a USB flash drive with multiple file type compatibility (TAP/TZX/PZX/SZX/Z80/SNA)

Four USB-A ports for additional controllers for multiplayer games and for a USB flash drive

It’s easy to see that not only the power supply is not included. There’s also no mention of a joystick, which can be an inconvenience. Some sources indicate that the official launch will take place this Tuesday, but the device is still scheduled for release on November 22.

Source: Tom’s Hardware

