The star of the series «The Peacemaker» John Cena told why the second season is delayed

John Cena says that the second season of the «Peacekeeper» series has been delayed for organizational reasons and that we just have to wait a little longer. The first one appeared back in January 2022.

Although some of the reasons for the delay are not hard to guess. Director and screenwriter During this time, James Gunn became a co-director of DC Studios together with Peter Safran.

«You have to understand and remember that I’m the guy who plays the Peacekeeper. So when we release the show, and it’s the #1 show on Max, and we finally take a character that’s supposed to be dead, bring the Peacekeeper back to life, and people are enjoying the universe and want to see more of it – but then you have a change in structure in terms of who’s running the team. Peter actually called me and said, «You know what, we want to take some time to get this right,»” Sina told Variety. «”Everybody says, ‘No, wait, we just have to do a few things first. We have a plan, and it’s all going to work together. So if you just trust us, we’ll be fine». It seems like forever, now that we’re filming about it every day. It seems like we’re about to start watching season two».

The new DCU Chapter One: Gods and Monsters begins this year with the animated series Max «Creature Commandos», which will be followed by «Superman» in 2025. So, it will take some more time.

Source: Variety

