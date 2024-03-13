The third «Venom» will be released earlier (October 2024), but the sequel to «Batman» with Robert Pattinson «has been delayed until 2026.

The third installment of the «Venom» franchise has finally received the official title — Venom: The Last Dance, as well as new release date — October 25, 2024 (instead of the previously announced November 8).

Sony is still keeping the plot details under wraps — all we know for sure is that Tom Hardy will return to the role of Eddie Brock/Venom, and Juno Temple, Chiwetel Ejiofor, and Clark Bako will also appear in the film.

Kelly Marcel will make her directorial debut on the project, and she also wrote the script based on a story she developed with Hardy. Avi Arad, Matt Tolmach, Amy Pascal, Hutch Parker, Marcel and Hardy are producing.

The first two films (2018’s «Venom» directed by Ruben Fleischer and the 2021 sequel «Venom: Carnage» directed by Andy Serkis) together earned $1.3 billion at the box office.

Meanwhile, the sequel «Batman» Matt Reeves postponed to the fall of 2026 (the original plans were for October 2025) — thus the film will be released a year after the of the new Superman movie by DC Studios’ James Gunn, which is scheduled for July 11, 2025.

The first «Batman» Reeves, starring Robert Pattinson, was released two years ago and grossed $772 million at the global box office. Pattinson will return for the sequel, but the rest of the cast is unknown.