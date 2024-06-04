News Movie 06-04-2024 at 21:45 comment views icon

The trailer of «Alien: Romulus» recalls the horror atmosphere of the first film — in theaters from August 16

It looks like the «Alien» franchise is returning to its horror roots. After a short teaser earlier this year and some creepy footage, 20th Century Studios has released the first full trailer for «Alien: Romulus», a film directed by Fede Alvarez. The trailer perfectly captures the atmosphere of horror in the film. A dark, isolated ship in space, and bugs, bugs everywhere — in the water, on the floor, in every dark corner.

The story follows a group of scavengers who scavenge on an abandoned space station before falling prey to xenomorphs. The movie stars Kaley Spani, David Jonsson and Archie Reno. The movie also received a stylish new poster, which, of course, features a face.

«Alien: Romulus» will be the first film in the franchise after the prequels «Prometheus» and «Alien: Covenant», which attempted to explain where the xenomorphs came from. «Alien: Romulus», on the contrary, seems to return the viewer to the origins. The film will be released in cinemas on August 16.

