The upcoming iPhone SE 4 will have iPhone 15 cameras, A18 chip and Apple’s first 5G modem, — 9to5Mac

Kateryna Danshyna

Next year’s iPhone SE 4 is expected to feature an Apple-designed 5G modem, eliminating the need for separate Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and GPS components, according to 9to5Mac.

Earlier, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman wrote that Apple is working on its own 5G chip, code-named «Centauri».

It is also expected that the next-generation iPhone SE will have the same processor as the current iPhone 16 models — A18, which will allow supporting Apple Intelligence as well as 8 GB of RAM and a 48-megapixel wide-angle camera on the iPhone 15.

According to rumors, the iPhone SE 4 will have a design similar to the iPhone 14 — with a 6.1-inch OLED display and Face ID support, eventually abandoning the Touch ID fingerprint button in the iPhone lineup.

Other expected features include a notch for the TrueDepth camera system (instead of Dynamic Island), an action button, and a USB-C port. The iPhone SE is likely to be introduced in early 2025 at a price of $400-500.

