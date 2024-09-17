«The Wild Robot» cartoon and Pedro Pascal as a fox received 100% on Rotten Tomatoes

The Movie section is published with the support of ?

The new animated film «The Wild Robot», whose character, the fox Fink, is voiced by Pedro Pascal, has started Rotten Tomatoes to unanimous critical acclaim.

The animated film tells the story of a robot named Roz (ROZZUM unit 7134, original voice by Lupita Nyong’o) who is shipwrecked and must befriend the islanders in order to survive and even become an adoptive parent (or is it mother?). «The Wild Robot» was created by director Chris Sanders in association with DreamWorks Animation. Here’s what critics are saying:

«The Wild Robot» — is a wonderful multi-layered film that appeals to audiences of all ages», — Nadine Whitney, AWFJ.org.

«This is the most creative and original animation we’ve seen from a major studio in quite some time», — Louis Roberts, Loud and Clear Reviews.

«Instant Animation Classics», — Nate Adams, The Only Critic.

«The Wild Robot» tells a sweet story that should impress any audience, adapting Peter Brown’s popular books and using gorgeous animation to make it an incredible cinematic experience», — Abe Friedtanzer, Awards Buzz.

«The influences of «Iron Giant» and «Sky Castle» are pretty obvious, but «Wild Robot» creates its own special atmosphere», — Andrew Webster, The Verge.

«With «The Wild Robot» Sanders has found another way to create visual dissonance that almost subconsciously penetrates our brains and feeds the film’s central idea. And it’s hypnotic», — Bilge Ebiri, New York Magazine/Vulture.

«The Wild Robot» debuted at the Toronto International Film Festival. The film will premiere in cinemas on September 27 in the US and October 18 in the UK.

Source: GamesRadar

